LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man wanted for violating probation was arrested on Thursday. Now, he’s facing new charges due to what was found in his home.

Jose Menchaca, 26, of Hobbs, was wanted for violating his federal probation on a narcotics arrest.

When officers searched his home, they said they found 7,000 pills (suspected to be fentanyl), an ounce-and-a-half of cocaine, an AR-style rifle, and five pistols. One of those guns was confirmed to be stolen.

Photo Courtesy of Lea County Drug Task Force

Officials said they also found jewelry, electronics, and solar batteries they believed were stolen.

Menchaca is currently at the Lea County Detention Center. Additional charges will be filed through the US Attorney’s Office.