LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials said there was a drug bust in Lea County. They also stated, on March 13, a juvenile was given medical assistance after eating magic mushrooms.

After an investigation, a warrant was placed for the alleged mushroom seller, Jerry Wayne Chadwell, for the criminal charges of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On May 17, Hobbs Police Department conducted a buy-bust operation on Chadwell and arrested him. During the arrest, officers seized 2.5 pounds of magic mushrooms, nearly 8 pounds of marijuana, and over 1,000 THC products.

Officers also found a firearm which was determined to be illegal since Chadwell is a felon. Chadwell is now facing multiple criminal charges.