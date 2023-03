LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The United Way of Lea County needs your help to bail the sheriff out of a jam. Sheriff Corey Helton recently went into custody as part of the United Way’s “Project Jail N Bail” fundraiser.

For a $20 fee, you can have a law enforcement officer do a mock arrest on someone you know. Then that person can ask friends and family to donate money to “bail them out.”

Proceeds will benefit the Lea County Feeding Families Initiative.