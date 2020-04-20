Lea County father facing charges for son’s death

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Lea County father is accused of what a medical investigator calls the worst case of medical neglect he’s ever seen. James Scott is charged with neglecting his 23-year-old son Brandon who had a form of muscular dystrophy. According to a criminal complaint, Brandon was rushed to the hospital in December where he died.

His father reportedly told authorities he had been bedridden for months because of an accident in his wheelchair but investigators say he was covered in feces and an autopsy revealed several other health issues including suspected pneumonia or sepsis and only one functioning kidney. The criminal complaint says calls to CYFD date back to 2003. In those reports, similar claims were made.

