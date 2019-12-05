Lea County Detention Center puts stop to federal immigration holds

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE)- A detention center in southeastern New Mexico is cracking down on housing immigrant inmates.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the Lea County Detention Center will now require active warrants to house inmates as opposed to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer or ICE hold. Previously, the jail cooperated with policies from the Obama administration-era that

ICE detainees used to be held for up to 48 hours while ICE investigated possible immigration violations. The shift in policy was a result of a federal court case in Albuquerque.

