LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Lea County is getting help with its 911 system.

Lea County Commissioners approved a $1 million grant from the Department of Finance and Administration. It will help pay for a new 911 system and four additional consoles for the dispatch center.

The new system will allow citizens to call, text, or send video to 911. However, the process still needs to be implemented across the state before it can be used.