LCPS superintendent dies in fatal pedestrian car accident

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday evening. Sources and the Las Cruces Sun News have confirmed that the pedestrian killed was Las Cruces Public School Superintendent and former New Mexico Public Education Secretary Karen Trujillo.

She is the woman police say was hit by a minivan as she was walking her dogs in northeast Las Cruces. Police say she was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. They say the driver of the minivan remained on scene and has been cooperating with police.

The Las Cruces Native was secretary of the New Mexico Public Education Department for six months. She was removed by the governor for not meeting her expectations. Trujillo became the interim superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools in August of 2019. It was announced she got the job in February of 2020.

Trujillo graduated form New Mexico State University where she worked from 2010 through 2018. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.