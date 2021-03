LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A new partnership is working to keep firearms out of unsafe hands. The Las Cruces Police Department teamed up with the group New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence for a gun buyback event Saturday afternoon.

Participants received gift cards to Albertsons, Target, Walmart, and Amazon in exchange for the guns. People could turn in as many firearms as they wanted as long as they were in working condition and unloaded.