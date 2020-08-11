LCPD asking for information in death of Jacob Daniel Becerra

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police are asking for tips in the death of an 18-year-old last week. Authorities say an officer discovered a Kia Forte that had crashed on Farney Lane with Jacob Daniel Becerra dead behind the wheel. Police have not released how Becerra died only that medical investigators ruled his death a homicide.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795 or tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, P3 TIPS.