NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another lawsuit has been filed against the governor and the state health department. This time, it’s over the revised version of the governor’s gun ban in Bernalillo County.

Following outcry and legal challenges, the governor revised her public health order earlier this month.

Part of the order originally made it a civil violation to carry a gun openly or concealed in all public places within the county. The version she issued a week later limited that ban to parks and playgrounds.

The latest lawsuit comes from Richard Anderson, who identifies himself as a Vietnam Vet who regularly carries a gun during day-to-day business.

The new suit argues that citizens have just as much right to protect themselves with firearms in parks and playgrounds as anywhere else.

A judge has already granted a temporary restraining order, preventing the ban from being enforced at least until the next court hearing on October 3.