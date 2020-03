SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lawsuit over Forrest Fenn’s hidden treasure has been dismissed.

Treasure hunters have come to New Mexico searching for the supposed $3 million. Following clues Fenn left in his book. David Hasnon, a Colorado Springs man, sued Fenn in 2018, claiming Fenn gave misleading information about the treasure’s location.

Fenn filed a counterclaim, saying the allegations were unsubstantiated and inflammatory. Court documents say both sides agreed to drop the case.