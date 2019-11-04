Lawsuit filed over rape of female inmate

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The ACLU has filed a lawsuit for the rape of a female inmate by a corrections officer.

Benny Chee pleaded guilty to sexually abusing and impregnating the woman at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants. The inmate later had a miscarriage.

The lawsuit claims Chee abused his authority as a corrections officer and left the woman traumatized. The lawsuit also claims former warden Roberta Lucero-Ortega and others fostered a culture of sexual abuse at the prison.

Chee is no longer working for the prison.

