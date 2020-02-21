Lawsuit filed over protection of jumping mouse habitat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An environmentalist group is suing over the protection of a mouse habitat. The group claims U.S. land managers are failing to keep cattle out of streams and other wetlands and damaging the habitat for the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse.

The mouse was listed as an endangered species in 2014, prompting the U.S. Forest Service to fence off streams and watering holes in New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado. That spurred criticism from ranchers that the federal government was trampling private access to public lands.