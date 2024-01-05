ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a Roswell man who was gunned down at a Walmart last year is now suing the company and the suspected shooter.

Back in October, Roswell police claimed Joshua Martinez, 18, who was a Walmart employee, shot and killed Steve Soltero.

Now, Soltero’s parents are suing both Walmart and Martinez for gross negligence causing wrongful death.

The lawsuit said Martinez got into a fight with Soltero and his girlfriend Zayleen Thyberg before the shooting.

The lawsuit also claims Walmart failed to protect Soltero after their employee showed up to work with a gun and allowed him to work at the store despite having a criminal history.

Martinez is currently charged with first-degree murder.

Zayleen Thyberg is pleading not guilty to tampering with evidence after police said she hid a gun that Soltero had before police arrived.