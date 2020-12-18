Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 helicopter crash near Raton

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic has the New Mexico Agriculture Department looking to help out cattle ranchers. The department wants to bring back state meat inspectors. This would help to process plants to sell locally without waiting for Federal inspections. Chaves County Commissioners voted Thursday to see if this would be a good idea for the county. "Allow them to package and sell New Mexico labeled products to consumers in New Mexico, staff recommends approval," said Interm County Manager Bill Williams.

Chaves County Commissioners met Thursday morning to discuss and vote on a resolution to work with the New Mexico Agriculture Department to bring back the state meat inspection program. Commissioners talked about how important it is to have locally sourced food, especially when we are dealing with a pandemic. "During this trying time, people are kind of worried about being able to find any type of groceries right now--we've seen the panic runs on grocery stores and stuff," said Commissioner Dara Dana.