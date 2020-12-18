Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 helicopter crash near Raton

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lawsuit has been filed relating to a deadly helicopter crash in northeastern New Mexico. The helicopter went down near Raton in January 2018. Five people were filled including Zimbabwean opposition leader Roy Bennett, his wife, and Paul Cobb of Houston. Now Cobb’s family is suing Sapphire Aviation.
According to the lawsuit, the pilot, 57-year-old Jamie Dodd had never flown the helicopter to their destination and it was later learned he had drugs in his system. The lawsuit is seeking monetary damages. Cobb’s daughter was the sole survivor.
