Lawsuit filed against officer involved in shooting at Picacho Middle School

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces family claims a school resource officer didn’t accidentally discharge his gun last year.

Las Cruces Police Officer Francisco Estrada says the discharge happened while in his office back in December but a new lawsuit on behalf of the student claims he fired it intentionally.

According to a lawsuit, the student claims Estrada had just finished lecturing the 13-year-old, then knowingly sat him against a wall in his office and shot through the wall.

He also claims the bullet passed inches from the student’s head and his hearing is now damaged. The family is asking for financial compensation.

