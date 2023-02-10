TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Torrance County clerk accused of abandoning her job is now facing a lawsuit from the state. The civil lawsuit was filed against Yvonne Ptero by the State Ethics Commission Tuesday.

It alleges that she used her office for personal gain and to exchange favors.

Torrance County commissioners accused Otero last year of harassing employees and botching the certification of the county’s ballot-counting machines before the November 2022 Election, and she went missing from work.

Jacob Candelaria, the attorney for Otero, called the misconduct allegations “outlandish, sexist, and politically motivated” and said that Otero had not abandoned her job.

Otero has petitioned to have the state Supreme Court reinstate her as county clerk.