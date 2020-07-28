Lawsuit filed against former teacher accused of sexual assault

 LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former substitute teacher and assistant coach is facing a civil lawsuit for allegedly touching a female student inappropriately. Lawrence Larson was arrested in February of last year after a female student claimed Larson put his hands between her legs twice while in class and then pushed her down, grabbed her breast and held her down in the weight room.

Prosecutors have dismissed criminal charges for the time being. Now the parents of the alleged victim have filed a lawsuit. In it, they claim Larson groomed the girl for some time. Larson has denied the claims.

