Lawsuit filed against EPA over Los Alamos pollution

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A group is suing the EPA over pollution in Los Alamos.

The Western Environmental Law Center says the Environmental Protection Agency has failed to address the high stormwater pollution that comes down from Los Alamos National Lab.

They say the pollutants include PCB’s, copper, zinc, nickel and alpha radiation that are in some cases 10,000 times public safety limits, according to New Mexico Environment Department data.

The group also claims they’ve reached out to the EPA over the last few years to correct the situation with no response, so they’re now hoping a court will force them to act.