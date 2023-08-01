CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Three years after 8-year-old Samantha Rubino was killed by her father, Juan Lerma, relatives are now suing the state. The lawsuit claimed the Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD) knowingly placed the girl in a dangerous situation that led to her death.

The civil rights lawsuit accuses two CYFD workers of ignoring an extensive history of abuse by Juan Lerma, who’s now serving life in prison for killing 8-year-old Samantha Rubino.

“It’s an unbelievably, tragic and sad story, but it started with some decisions being made that should have focused more on the children’s well-being and welfare and their best interest,” said Attorney Michael Hart.

According to the civil suit, CYFD placed the girl and her brother in the care of Rubino’s father, Juan Lerma, who was eventually convicted in Rubino’s killing.

The lawsuit stated CYFD employees, identified as Tony Bustos and Vickie Hobbs, placed the girl and her brother in the home while knowingly ignoring that Lerma was central to prior reports of abuse.

“He was a known threat and a known danger to these particular children, and decisions were made to overlook that or to minimize it,” said Hart.

In August 2020, Rubino’s body was found wrapped inside a trash can outside Lerma’s Carlsbad home. An autopsy showed Rubino was beaten to death by Lerma.

“We allege that if the policies and procedures had been properly followed, and if common sense had been employed as well, that Samantha would not have, she would not have died the way she did,” Hart said.

Attorneys said Lerma is already convicted of murder, but this new, federal lawsuit should bring light to what went wrong under the state’s supervision.

“It was a system failure. The whole system that could have been in place to protect Samantha and her brother didn’t work. It didn’t happen the way it should,” Hart said.

Attorneys are also hoping CYFD will work to change some of the department’s policies and procedures as a part of the lawsuit. CYFDsaid they’re still looking into the pending lawsuit, but they did say both of the employees named in the court case still work for CYFD.