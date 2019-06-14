Lawsuit claims student suffered racial harassment at Parkview Elementary School

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) An elementary student in southern New Mexico has been receiving racial taunts for months and no one has stopped it. Court documents say a black male student was taunted and physically harassed earlier this year at Parkview Elementary in Socorro.

The lawsuit says other students made racial slurs towards the child and made racist “Your mama” jokes about the boys mother who is also black. It states that teachers often did nothing to stop it and when he tried to tell on students for the abuse he was repeatedly called a “snitch”.

The district would not comment on the case.