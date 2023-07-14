SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is suing New Mexico State Police claiming one of its officers violated his civil rights last year. According to the lawsuit, Juan Chavez claims Alex Power retaliated against him by filing false charges and keeping Chavez handcuffed in the back of his police car for nearly three hours.

Chavez claimed Power chatted with an officer at the Cuba substation for around 40 minutes before driving him to the Sandoval County jail an hour away. Chavez also said Power sat in his car for another hour before taking him inside the jail.

The lawsuit then claimed Power filed a criminal complaint saying Chavez interfered with an officer serving a court order or process along with assault on a peace officer. Chavez spent 11 hours in jail that night and later pled no contest to obstructing a police officer.