NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico chile is a prized commodity, but what happens when a company falsely claims to have grown and harvested their chile product in our state? A lawsuit against one of the largest spice companies in the world claims their chile product is falsely labeled.

The New Mexico Chile Association (NMCA) said when a company gets their chile from somewhere other than New Mexico, but claims it is from here, they can buy it cheaper and make more money off the product. Now, a man in New York filed a lawsuit claiming he would not have bought a certain product if he knew it wasn’t actually from New Mexico.

“We are 2 weeks away from chile season, and we’re having to deal with the misbranding when we can be focused on providing more opportunities for our folks here in New Mexico,” said Executive Director for the New Mexico Chile Association, Travis Day.

According to Day, it is a daily occurrence; when company’s mislabel their chile products as authentic New Mexican.

“New Mexico chile, the marketing, and the branding behind it has grown significantly in the past 20 years. With that comes the folks that want to work off that brand and take advantage of that name,” said Day.

A class action lawsuit was filed by a man in New York claiming the well-known spice company McCormick deceived customers with the labeling of their El Guapo New Mexico Chili Pods. The lawsuit states despite the company calling it authentic, there is no New Mexico certified chile certification label and neither El Guapo or Mccormick are registered with the NMCA.

“When a company comes in and gets their products out of Mexico or another product in the United States, and slaps that New Mexico name on it, it really is a slap in the face for our folks here in New Mexico,” added Day.

In 2011, the state passed the New Mexico Chile Advertising Act which prevents companies from mislabeling chile. Ana Baca with Bueno Foods said chile acreage in New Mexico has dropped. She added, abiding by the certification program through NMCA helps preserve New Mexico chile.

“As native New Mexican’s from a long time New Mexican family our mission has been to preserve our New Mexico heritage and chile is at the heart of that,” said Baca.

According to NMCA, they spot 2 or 3 products a week that are falsely labeled as New Mexico chile.

Day mentioned, “It’s something that’s very close to our hearts and it’s something that we take very seriously and we definitely want to protect that cultural aspect.”

The New Mexico Chile Association said this is one of the first consumer lawsuits in regard to chile they have seen in ten years. KRQE reached out to McCormick to get their reaction to the lawsuit, but did not hear back.