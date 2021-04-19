Lawsuit alleges decades-old abuse at St. Michael’s High School

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven men are suing Saint Michael’s High School in Santa Fe claiming sexual abuse. According to the lawsuit, many of the alleged incidents happened in the ’50s, 1970s, and ’80s. The high school is run by the Brothers of the Christian Schools also known as the De La Salle Christian Brothers.

Attorneys say while the men have filed a claim in the Archdiocese bankruptcy case, they say the Christian Brothers must also share responsibility for allowing the abuse to continue. They say the alleged abusers, Brother Andrew Abdon, Louis Brousseau, and Tom McConnell are all on the Santa Fe Archdiocese’s ‘credibly accused list.’

“This lawsuit is necessary to address a situation involving shared responsibility. While these men have each filed a claim in the Archdiocese Bankruptcy, the Christian Brothers must also be held accountable for allowing this abuse to go on for year after year at St. Michaels,” said Billy Keeler in a news release, one of the attorneys representing the seven men.