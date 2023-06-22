Chipmunk freezes in place at being approached. It is sitting on the rocks at the Sandia Mountain Crest in New Mexico.

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit brought by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) claims the department failed to finalize endangered species protections for the Peñasco least chipmunk along with six Texas mussel species. The chipmunks have been reduced to one population in southern New Mexico.

“The cute Peñasco least chipmunks and these freshwater mussels that help clean our rivers could disappear forever because the Fish and Wildlife Service is moving too slowly,” said Michael Robinson, a senior conservation advocate at the Center. “We don’t expect the government to move with teh speed of a chipmunk dashing up a tree, but with threats looming, it’s long past time for these animals to get the strong protections of the Endangered Species Act.”

In previous lawsuits filed by the CBD in 2021 about these animals, they proposed designating critical habitat areas for them. The proposals led to one-year deadlines to finalize protections which the CBD says have not been met.

The lawsuit filed today includes six other species which CBD says need protection: the Mt. Rainier white-tailed ptarmigan, tall western penstemon, cactus ferruginous pygmy owl, Humboldt marten, pyramid pigtoe mussel, and four distinct populations of the foothill yellow-legged frog.