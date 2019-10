ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal lawsuit against Espanola Public Schools has been dropped for an $11 million payout.

Three former students of one-time Fairview Elementary School teacher Gary Gregor settled their 2017 suit with the district. Gregor is currently in prison for the sexual abuse of two other former students.

Several women have come forward, accusing Gregor of rape and molestation in the time he worked for the district.