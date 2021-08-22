Lawmakers working to get New Mexicans, Afghan allies out of Afghanistan

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Case workers are working around the clock to try to evacuate New Mexicans and as many Afghan allies as possible. The state’s congressional delegates are urging people with information about loved ones, friends, or allies on the ground in Kabul to contact their offices.

They are making sure that state department and defense department officials in Afghanistan have the relevant information to evacuate constituents and allies to safety, according to a statement from a spokesperson with U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury’s office.

Dr. Sharmin Dharas, who lives in Albuquerque, is an advocate helping with this effort. She says she first reached out to our state lawmakers to help get more than 100 of her family members out of Afghanistan.

“A lot of our family is still out there. We have a list of 107 we’ve sent to the congressional delegates that have been working day and night to try to get us some sort of answers,” Dr. Dharus explained.

Our offices are working tirelessly alongside one another and the Biden administration to evacuate all New Mexicans and as many Afghan allies as possible. This is a team effort and all-hands-on-deck moment. We urge all New Mexicans with information about loved ones, friends, or allies on the ground in Kabul to contact our offices immediately. We stand ready to assist you, and we’re working urgently to make sure that State Department and Defense Department officials on the ground in Afghanistan have the relevant information to evacuate constituents and allies to safety. Julia Friendmann, Spokesperson for Representative Melanie Stansbury (NM-01)

New Mexicans can reach out to their congressional delegates at the numbers below: