NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lawmakers are working on new legislation they believe will help manage the wild horse population across New Mexico. Jessica Johnson is the chief government affairs officer for Animal Protection Voters, a lobbyist group pushing for animal protection in New Mexico. She says they have been fighting for years for a change in a law that would better protect wild horses in New Mexico.

“We’ve seen some areas where some wild horse herds have received more attention because there is more human interaction,” says Johnson.

Under the bill, local governments will survey the population to keep track of how many are living in the state. Right now, it is unclear but the Bureau of Land Management says there are nearly 280 wild horses just on BLM land alone.