NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pair of Democratic lawmakers want to tie New Mexico’s minimum wage to inflation.

Draft bills from state representatives Miguel Garcia and Christine Chandler would provide automatic adjustments to the state’s minimum wage based on the consumer price index published by the US Department of Labor.

Chandler’s bill would initially raise the minimum wage to $16 an hour in 2024 with automatic annual increases based on inflation.

The State Legislature begins its 60-day session on January 17.