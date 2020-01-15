Lawmakers seek reimbursement for communities affected by PFAS contamination

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s congressional delegation wants communities impacted by firefighting foam contamination to be reimbursed.

The foam, which includes chemicals known as PFAS, seeped into the groundwater near Air Force bases, including Cannon and Holloman. Some of that contamination made its way to dairy farms in the area. Congress recently passed a defense spending bill that addresses the issue.

Now, New Mexico’s five elected officials have written to U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, seeking reimbursement. They also want the Department of Defense to buy the contaminated land and clean up the mess.

