New Mexico lawmakers react to State of the Union

(KRQE) - Democrats say President Trump spend a majority of his State of the Union was speech attacking immigrants and promoting a border wall. New Mexico's Congressional delegation is also speaking out.

"I am not surprised at all about the fear that he was working to instill in his base so that they will continue to support the wall," said Rep. Deb Haaland.

"It was supposed to be a speech about unity, I think that is what the American people were expecting, but the president chose to be real divisive," said Assistant Speaker of the House Ben Ray Lujan.

In a statement, Sen. Tom Udall said President Trump's "appeals to unity rang hollow" and said locals would understand the reality of the situation.

"As New Mexicans know, the president's fear-mongering and out-of-touch characterization of the border does not match the reality on the ground, and the president's simplistic solution-a massive, wasteful wall-is not a realistic or effective approach to keeping our nation secure," stated Udall.

Representative Lujan says the real test will be in the next few days. If Congress can come up with an immigration plan to avoid another government shutdown.

Chairman Steve Pearce called the president's speech a positive message.

"New Mexico's interests are being well served by the president's work to make out border more secure, to continue the energy boom that is driving record surpluses for our state government," said Pearce in a statement.

The president is still asking for $5.7 billion for his border wall.

Xochitl Torres Small also reacted to the president's call for border security.

"I was disappointed that the president went back to speaking about a wall instead of looking at these strategic investments, said Torres Small who represents New Mexico's southern district bordering Mexico.

She says lawmakers should focus on securing the border with technology, not a wall. Which is something echoed by Assistant Speaker of the House Ben Ray Lujan.

"Scanning capabilities, cameras drones, those are the areas we are looking to make investments into modernize border security," said Lujan.

In a statement, Lujan says he agreed with the president on his fall to lower prescription drug prices and healthcare costs.

