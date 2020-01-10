Lawmakers propose inscribing ‘In God We Trust’ on public buildings, license plates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of state lawmakers is pushing to put the motto “In God We Trust” on all public buildings and all New Mexico license plates.

House Bill 115 is being proposed this legislative session by four Republican state representatives. David Gallegos of Lea County is one of them.

“If we can bring our national motto back into play, I think we start teaching people respect and just some pride in America,” said Gallegos.

Gallegos believes putting the motto on public buildings, from schools to libraries and government offices, would bring the country together.

“I’m hoping this will bring us back to America first, so we’re not as divided as we are right now,” said Gallegos. “Looks like anything we do right now is divisive, and this might be one thing we can all agree on. Republican and Democrat.”

He said the displays would cost about $2 apiece.

KRQE News 13 spoke with some Albuquerque residents who had mixed opinions on the proposed bill.

“I’m in favor of it. Yeah, me too. I mean it should have been there all along,” said Jessica Bustamante.

“I don’t believe it’s a good idea,” said Peter Tichert. “I think it encroaches upon the separation of church and state, and personally, I would be opposed to it.”

Courts have rejected lawsuits that claim government use of the motto is a violation of church of state. The session starts on January 21.