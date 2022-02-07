SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen who died trying to save others was honored at the roundhouse. Lawmakers took a moment to remember Rio Grande High School student Anibal Guerrero who was killed in a crash during last week’s winter storm.

According to people close to him, Guerrero was in Los Lunas at the time, trying to help other drivers out of danger when he was hit.