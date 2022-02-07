SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen who died trying to save others was honored at the roundhouse. Lawmakers took a moment to remember Rio Grande High School student Anibal Guerrero who was killed in a crash during last week’s winter storm.
Story continues below
- Traffic: Construction on I-40 expected to start Monday
- Coronavirus: NMDOH: Health orders remain in place another month
- Crime: Española man leads police on highspeed chase
- Weird: Las Vegas visitor almost misses jackpot of nearly $230K after machine error
According to people close to him, Guerrero was in Los Lunas at the time, trying to help other drivers out of danger when he was hit.