Lawmakers encourage New Mexicans to participate in census

New Mexico lawmakers are pushing for people to take part in the upcoming census. Representatives have spent the last three days visiting secluded and hard to count communities.

State senators want New Mexicans to understand just how crucial the census is for the community. It helps determine funding for a variety of important programs.

“If you want those resources moving towards your child’s school, your local roads, the local health infrastructure, that is so important in New Mexico…you have to answer the census, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich said.

The official Census Day is April 1. The count is expected to wrap up in August.