New law makes it easier for senior citizens to be excused from jury duty

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new state law is making it easier for senior citizens to permanently excuse themselves from jury service. In order to be excused, people 75 and older were required to submit an affidavit – a sworn, notarized statement – if they wanted to be excused from jury duty.

Beginning June 18, qualifying New Mexicans can request an excuse online through the state court system’s jury website. Another option is to call the local court for more information.

The law will apply to residents 75-years-old and older who have been summoned for jury duty. That’s an estimated 7% percent of the state or 153,000 residents, according to the Census Bureau. The statewide computer system that is used by the courts for jury management can automatically verify a person’s date of birth. It’s updated twice a year from income tax, voter registration, and driving records.

A person 75 or older can only seek jury exemption if they’ve received a summons for jury duty. A senior citizen is still allowed to serve on a jury if they wish.