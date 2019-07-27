Law enforcement requests input from public on safety concerns

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)- Law enforcement wants input from the public when it comes to tackling crime.

Saturday, people at a Neighborhood Watch event in Los Lunas expressed their concerns to officers and deputies saying they fear for their safety in their own homes. Law enforcement from Los Lunas, Valencia County, and Bosque Farms came out to listen.

Among the main concerns were property crimes, narcotics, and a lack of manpower to respond to minor crimes. Neighbors say they believe this meeting is a step forward in fighting crime in the future.

“As police officers, we protect the community and make it a better place to live. But nothing more empowering than getting the community to help themselves,” said Bosque Farms Police Department Chief of Police Paul Lynson.

They hope to have a similar event in the future.