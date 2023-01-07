ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Roswell have reported an officer-involved shooting. The incident turned out to be fatal, authorities said.

According to the Roswell Police Department (RPD), the shooting happened Friday a little before 5:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue. Officers had been on the scene for a domestic disturbance call.

RPD didn’t say how many officers were involved, but they said, “one or more officers fired shots.”

An undisclosed amount of shots hit Nikolas Acosta, 20, who police think was involved in the disturbance.

Acosta was brought to the hospital but died. Officers were not injured during the interaction, RPD said.

Investigators with Roswell police, Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Mexico State Police are looking into the matter.