NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement lined the streets in northwestern New Mexico Wednesday to honor one of the last remaining Navajo Code talkers of World War Two. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office came out in full force for the procession honoring Samuel Sandoval who died in Shiprock last week at the age of 98.

Sandoval served five combat tours before his honorable discharge in 1946. Just three code talkers are still alive today.