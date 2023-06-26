NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Marshal’s office in southern New Mexico is getting more youth involved in what they do. Now, the departments work is getting recognized on a national scale.

Detective Danny Garcia with the Mesilla Marshal’s Office is the founder of Mesilla Marshal’s CSI Internship Program that started in 2020. “It’s a win-win. It helps us, and we help them. They don’t get paid, but they will walk out of here with a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a certification,” said Detective Garcia.

The program is open to New Mexico State University and Doña Ana Community College students with 15 interns currently enrolled. It helps interns get certified through the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. To get that certification, interns must go to Garcia’s classes including crime scene investigation and crime scene photography.

Once they finish training and get certified, interns can help process crime scenes. According to Garcia, the program is the only one of it’s kind in the state. “This is the first internship program where they can process scenes like any paid CSI’s throughout any other agencies,” said Garcia.

The department said they are committed to working with youth in their community. Recently, they helped train a high school student in Mesilla to compete in Skills USA’s national championship, a championship for students going into trade and technical careers to compete within their specific occupation. The Mesilla Marshal’s office helped train 14-year-old Gavin O’Connell to perform a pretend traffic stop for the national competition last week. He was able to go to nationals after winning a state competition.

Since the beginning of the internship program, Garcia said 10 interns have gone on to work in local departments and agencies in other parts of the country.