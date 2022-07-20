NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Under New Mexico’s Omnibus Crime Bill more than $67 million was set aside for criminal justice reform and to help the state’s law enforcement agencies recruit, train and retain officers. Now, the New Mexico Department of Public Safety is asking law enforcement agencies for their input on how to spend the money.

Agencies are now being asked to complete a survey about where they could most use the money. “We are a partner on the frontlines of the fight against crime. The Public Safety Survey will result in guidelines, programing and confirm the needs of local law enforcement and their communities,” DPS Secretary Jason R. Bowie said in a release.

As part of the crime bill $5 million annually through 2027 will be used to increase officer retention. The retention fund gives a five percent retention differential for officers’ salary when they meet certain levels of tenure in their agency.