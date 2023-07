BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Los Ranchos Art Market is hosting its annual “Celebration of Lavender” festival.

The market kicked off the event on Saturday and is opening for another day on July 15.

Los Ranchos hopes to provide a relaxing experience, offering free parking and a family-friendly environment.

The event is from 8 a.m. to noon and is charging no admission fees.

There will be a surplus of unique art and an assortment of certified New Mexico True products for sale.