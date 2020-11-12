Launch of Space Ship Unity Two days away

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic is just days away from launching its first human flight to space and we are getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the preparations. The aerospace company posted a video of the team installing the rocket motor into the Space Ship Two Unity.

The craft is slated for a voyage with two pilots on board, to test factors like whether spaceflights can be livestreamed. The unity is expected to launch from New Mexico’s Spaceport America, between the 19 and 23 of November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss