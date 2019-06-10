Latino group accuses UNM of discriminatory hiring practices

A Latino group is asking for a probe into the University of New Mexico’s hiring practices. 

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the New Mexico League of United Latin American Citizens says the university has discriminated against Hispanics. It accuses the school of creating inconsistent and inequitable hiring practices and marginalizing people of color. 

The organization is now calling on the attorney general, the state auditor, and the U.S. Justice Department to investigate. In response, the university says it has hired exceptionally talented and diverse leaders. 

