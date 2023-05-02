NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s only happened once before in Purgatory Resort’s 58-year history, mountain officials say: The ski season will run well into May this year.

Recent snowfall and good temperatures mean Purgatory will be offering skiing during the weekends of May 6-7 and May 13-14. While there won’t be any beginner terrain or ski lessons, other mountain facilities will be open with modified hours.

Rentals and lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the resort will offer discounted lift tickets (Hesperus season pass holders can continue to use their passes into May). All told the mountain received more than 31 feet of snow this year, meaning the fun can last longer than usual.