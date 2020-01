ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular New Mexico singer killed by her estranged husband will be honored at the New Mexico Hispano Music Awards.

Ernestine Romero will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. She was killed in July outside the State Education Department building in Santa Fe where she worked.

Romero was known for not only her music but also inspiring young artists. The award show will take place Saturday at the Ohkay Hotel and Casino.