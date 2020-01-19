Late Roswell firefighter honored with memorial

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Fire Department unveiled a memorial honoring a fallen firefighter.

“This granite tablet stands as a testament to the sacrifice that Jeff made the ultimate sacrifice paid for the community he serves, the community he chose to live and raise his family in,” Chief Firefighter Devin Graham said.

Jeff Stroble had 17 years of service with the department when he was severely injured during an accidental firework explosion in June of last year. The new memorial will sit alongside other markers dedicated to Chaves County first responders who have died in the line of duty.

“Not only to remind others of Jeff’s legacy because he was a fireman and was lost in the line of duty but also because of the legacy he leaves being a father, a husband, a son, and a hard-worker,” Graham said.

The memorial was generated through a fundraiser that the fire department organized.

