LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A late historian from New Mexico State University is being honored for his efforts.

Clarence Fielder taught for more than 50 years in Las Cruces and died in 2015. He also led restoration efforts for Phillips Chapel, which was the first African American church in Las Cruces.

Now, Fielder’s own history is being preserved in the city’s museum. Papers, photos and videos, along with the restoration of Philips Chapel, will be donated in his honor.