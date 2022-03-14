NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The late Las Cruces superintendent Karen Trujillo has been named one of USA Today’s Women of the year. The publication honors a women from every state, and this year Trujillo was chosen for New Mexico.

Trujillo was walking her dogs when she was fatally hit by a car in February 2021. Her husband says he’s proud she’s being honored for her work in education. Before becoming a Las Cruces superintendent she was a county commissioner and had a long career in education, including becoming Public Education Department secretary.