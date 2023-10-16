RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A silent auction was held Sunday in northwest Albuquerque that highlighted a local artist while raising money.

Local artist Christopher Corey passed away from Alzheimer’s. Now, his artwork is being auctioned to raise money for research and to support unpaid caregivers throughout New Mexico. Sunday’s event was the first time his work was shown to the public. Auctions for his artwork will also be held Wednesday and Thursday at the American Household Estates Sales in Rio Rancho.