NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The last group of Afghan nationals staying at Holloman Air Force Base has now left. The Department of Homeland Security announced this week, Holloman is the fourth base to complete its part of Operation Allies Welcome which gave temporary sanctuary to those evacuated from Afghanistan last summer.

The base provided housing to around 71,000 Afghans. So far, the Homeland Security Department says more than 66,000 evacuated have now resettled across the country including some in Albuquerque.